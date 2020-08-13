Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 460 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $111,148,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

