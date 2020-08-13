Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.81. 81,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,332. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

