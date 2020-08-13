Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 95 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.27. 80,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $347.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.