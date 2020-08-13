Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $470,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 231,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,409. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.