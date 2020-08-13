Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEVI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 17,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,240. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.