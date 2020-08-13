Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $158.33. 27,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,592. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

