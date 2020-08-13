Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,851 shares of company stock worth $15,252,144. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.00. 27,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,069. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.