Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 221,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

