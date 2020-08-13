Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 715,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,286,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

