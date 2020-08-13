Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.54. The company had a trading volume of 156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.98. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.