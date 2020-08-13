Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDGE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,259. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

