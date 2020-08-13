Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

