Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 232,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

