Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

