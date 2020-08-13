Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SAVA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,285. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

