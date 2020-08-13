Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 406,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.94 million and a PE ratio of -48.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,731,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,202.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,087 shares of company stock worth $16,713,486. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

