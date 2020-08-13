Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.69. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATB. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.