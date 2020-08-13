CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 454,856 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $1,601,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE IGR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,720. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.