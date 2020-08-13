CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

