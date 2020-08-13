Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Shares Gap Up to $19.27

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.27. Cellular Biomedicine Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 32,845 shares changing hands.
CBMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of $290.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.
