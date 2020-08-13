CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 610.14 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

