Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,012,000 after acquiring an additional 271,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,725,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.88. 40,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,749. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

