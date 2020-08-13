ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $53.66 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 1.94.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,350,078 shares of company stock worth $78,767,977. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

