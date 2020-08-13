Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Chevron worth $427,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 235,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.