CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Down 10.7%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61, 9,322,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 7,055,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of research firms have commented on CHFS. Maxim Group began coverage on CHF Solutions in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Searle & CO. raised its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CHF Solutions by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

