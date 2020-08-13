Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 26,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

