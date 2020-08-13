Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.
NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 26,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
