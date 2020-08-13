ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, RTT News reports. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. 30,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,039. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Earnings History for ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.