ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, RTT News reports. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. 30,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,039. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

