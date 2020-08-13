Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $32.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,193.14. 16,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,289. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $916.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

