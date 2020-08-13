Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Reik & CO. LLC’s Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,020 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 37.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Church & Dwight worth $135,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. 830,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,759. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

