Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.37. 31,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,759. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $96.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

