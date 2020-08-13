CIBC Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $5.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price upped by CIBC from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 101,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,838. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

