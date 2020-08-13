Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $11.04. Cinemark shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 8,351,197 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,523 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 549,219 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.