Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Cisco Systems updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.69-0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.69. 3,446,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

