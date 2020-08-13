Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.712-11.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 1,574,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,839,250. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.