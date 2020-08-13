Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 767,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,526,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

