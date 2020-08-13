CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.04. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,933,059 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

