Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Cna Financial has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cna Financial has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Cna Financial stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Cna Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 99,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $3,259,237.60. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 564,430 shares of company stock worth $17,946,911. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

