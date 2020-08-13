CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 230,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,756. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,041,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $21,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

