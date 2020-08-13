Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 10.1%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74, approximately 7,896,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,286,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $17,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

