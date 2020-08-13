Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 76,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,953. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

