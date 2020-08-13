Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,600 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of CL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 205,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

