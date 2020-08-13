Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Computer Programs & Systems has decreased its dividend by 78.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Computer Programs & Systems has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $324,760. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.