Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.04, approximately 6,736,054 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,006,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $844.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 89,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 115.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,758.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

