Consensus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

