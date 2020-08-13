Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $649,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 218.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1,113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 857,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,340.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.