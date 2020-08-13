Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Copart by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.