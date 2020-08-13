Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of -0.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a current ratio of 17.17. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 135.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORR. ValuEngine upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.