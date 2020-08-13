Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 703,138 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Corning worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $15,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 152,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,061. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.63 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

