Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Corteva stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

