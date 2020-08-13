CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,895 shares of company stock worth $3,575,678. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,866,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CorVel by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.